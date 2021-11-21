Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks are hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in a big divisional matchup. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett started the season as the top fantasy receiver in the NFL. Since the Wilson injury, his numbers have dropped.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

This season, Lockett has 43 receptions for 602 yards and three touchdowns. 278 of those yards and all three touchdowns were in the first few weeks of the season. The big problem for Lockett is the lack of red-zone targets. I think we’ll see an increase this week and for the rest of the year.

The Arizona Cardinals pass defense allows just 206.4 passing yards per game which ranks 5th in the NFL. I think this will be a breakout week for Tyler Lockett. In a divisional rivalry, this could be the breaking point in the Seahawks season. They will need to get him the ball if they want a chance.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Lockett should start this week.