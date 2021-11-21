CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been largely fantastic for the past month. Will he post another big stat line this Sunday when he faces the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Lamb has been one of the best fantasy contributors since Week 5. In those five games, he caught 27 balls for 462 yards and five touchdowns. That span also included Dallas’ Week 9 clunker against Denver in which Lamb hauled in just two of nine targets for 23 yards. He put that behind him quickly with a multi-TD effort last week versus the Falcons. Lamb has everything going in his favor heading into Week 11: big-play ability, lots of touchdown equity, a high target share and a plus matchup. The second-year receiver has turned himself into an every-week start.

UPDATE: The Cowboys have placed Amari Cooper on the reserve/COVID-19 list and he will not be available for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. That means more targets for everybody else. Defenders can key more closely on Lamb without Cooper around, but he’s still a strong start.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Lamb with confidence in Week 11.