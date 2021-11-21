Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup finally returned to the field in Week 10 and saw five targets against the Falcons. Will he see more looks this Sunday when Dallas kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX against the Kansas City Chiefs

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup was sidelined by a left calf strain after Week 1 but appeared healthy upon returning last Sunday versus Atlanta. He caught three of five targets for 42 scoreless yards. It’s hard to forecast many more targets for him as long as CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott are in the lineup, but in what should be a high-scoring game, Gallup is worth some consideration in deeper leagues. His big-play prowess is well-known, and the Chiefs have given up 33 pass plays of 20 yards or longer, the 11th-most in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gallup is a high-risk, high-reward WR4 for Week 11. You should probably sit him unless you need a high-ceiling option to fill out your flex or final WR spot.

UPDATE: The Cowboys have placed Amari Cooper on the reserve/COVID-19 list and he will not be available for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. That means more targets for everybody else. Defenders can key more closely on the remaining receivers, but Gallup has a higher ceiling without Gallup in the lineup.