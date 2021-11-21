Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz was hardly involved in Week 10. Can he rebound this Sunday when Dallas faces the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX? Let’s discuss.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

It is no surprise that Schultz’s worst output of the season came as soon as Michael Gallup made his return to the Cowboys’ receiving corps. In Week 10, Schultz’s total number of targets (two), catches (one), yards (14) and snaps (66%) either tied or set personal 2021 lows. The Chiefs have been abysmal against tight ends for the bulk of the season, allowing the fifth-most yards and the seventh-most DraftKings points per game to the position. But because the Cowboys are as healthy as they have been all year at the skill positions, Schultz is not an appealing streamer even in a green-light matchup this week.

UPDATE: The Cowboys have placed Amari Cooper on the reserve/COVID-19 list and he will not be available for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. That means more targets for everybody else and is a sudden boost for Schultz. He’s not a high ceiling player, but with more targets to go around, he offers some value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Schultz in Week 11.