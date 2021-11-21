Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers second-year quarterback Justin Herbert struggled last week against the Minnesota Vikings. However, he’ll look to have a bounce-back game on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

After completing a career-high 84% of his passes in Week 9 against the Eagles, Herbert was held in check by the Vikings’ defense last week. The young quarterback 20-of-34 passes for 195 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also had 22 rushing yards and scored 12 fantasy points.

It was the third time this season that Herbert completed less than 60% of his passes and third time in four games he scored less than 15 fantasy points. In the Chargers’ last five games, Herbert is only averaging 22.3 fantasy points per game.

Herbert will look to have a big game on Sunday night against the Steelers defense, who will be without star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers’ defense is allowing 16 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite his recent struggles, Herbert is still a must-start heading into Week 11.