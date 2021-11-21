Rob Gronkowski start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

It looks like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will welcome tight end Rob Gronkowski back to the active roster this week. Though nothing has been confirmed just yet, Gronk was a full participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday this week, pointing toward him suiting up for a Monday night game against the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski

Gronk missed last week’s game with a back issue. His last game was back in Week 8, which was his first action since his rib injury in Week 3. He didn’t last very long in that one either, getting just one look before exiting with back problems. In his three games prior to going down, Gronk was on fire with four touchdowns and 184 yards.

If he does play this week, he should figure nicely into Tampa Bay’s passing game. The Giants have given up four touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. That said, Gronk’s still a risky start given his injury history this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Rob Gronkowski this week.