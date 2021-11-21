OJ Howard, Cameron Brate start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

With Rob Gronkowski out of action last week, tight ends OJ Howard and Cameron Brate saw an increased workload for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, it failed to translate into much of anything in the box score as the Bucs lost in an upset to Washington. This week, Tampa Bay hosts the New York Giants, giving their tight ends the chance to bounce back too. But the fantasy football appeal for Howard and Brate is going to depend on whether or not Gronk suits up for this one.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TEs OJ Howard, Cameron Brate

Howard didn’t see a single target last week. Other than a six-catch outing in Week 6, he’s not done much at all even with Gronk out of the lineup. Brate had a better day last week. Though he only hauled in one catch for six yards on three targets, it was at least a touchdown catch, his first of the season.

Both players have fringe fantasy value when Gronk is out, but this week with Gronk trending toward playing, neither one is worth a spot in your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit OJ Howard and Cameron Brate.