Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a Monday night tilt against the New York Giants this week. They’ll be looking to erase the memory of a bad loss last week to Washington. For wide receiver Chris Godwin, it’s another shot at a big game, and he’ll be a solid addition to fantasy football lineups in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Chris Godwin

Godwin had seven catches on eight targets last week for a total of 57 yards. That was actually his lowest output since Week 6, which says more about the team’s overall struggles against Washington in that game. In the two outings prior to that, Godwin scored and hit triple-digit yardage in both games. He has the chance to do it again this week against a so-so Giants defense. The Bucs will also be without Antonio Brown this week, which means more looks for Godwin in the passing game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Get Chris Godwin into your fantasy lineup this week.