Mike Evans start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the New York Giants for a Monday night game this week. The Bucs are looking to bounce back after a brutal loss last week to the Washington Football Team. To do that, they’ll need a solid outing from wide receiver Mike Evans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Mike Evans

Evans caught two passes on just three targets last week. He totaled 62 yards on the day, including a 40-yard touchdown catch that may have been the Bucs’ lone offensive highlight in that one. That was the second game in a row and his third out of his last four where Evans only managed two receptions. He’s only seen more than four targets once in his last four games. However, he does keep scoring touchdowns, finding the end zone in each of his last three. Evans now has nine touchdowns on the season. The Giants have given up 10 touchdowns to wide receivers this season, making this a favorable matchup for Evans.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Mike Evans.