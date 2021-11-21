Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Leonard Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to get back on track this week after suffering a stunning upset at the hands of the Washington Football Team in their last outing. Fortunately for the Bucs, the schedule makers are serving up the New York Giants for a Monday night matchup that should feature plenty of work for Fournette.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

Fournette had 11 carries for 47 yards on the ground last week against Washington. He also had a season-high eight catches on nine targets for another 45 receiving yards. Fournette continues to be the main man in the Bucs backfield, and he should have opportunities to make the most of it this week. The Giants have allowed a total of seven touchdowns to opposing running backs this season, and they’re giving up 4.6 yards per rushing attempt.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Get Leonard Fournette into your fantasy football lineups this week.