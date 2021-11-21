Tom Brady start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would no doubt like to forget about last week’s game. Upset by the Washington Football Team, Brady had one of his worst outings of the season. Fortunately, he’s got a chance for a big bounce back this week in a Monday night game against the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Tom Brady

Brady threw two touchdowns and completed 23 of 34 pass attempts for 220 yards against Washington last week. He also threw two picks, the second week in a row he’s done that. However, in the two games before this one, he threw four touchdowns passes in each one.

The Giants shouldn’t pose many issues for Brady, who will doubtlessly be looking to shake off last week’s loss. Though the interceptions are a concern. The Giants picked off Raiders quarterback Derek Carr twice in their last game. Still, Brady is a solid starting option for fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tom Brady this week.