Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen had another solid performance last week against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen will look to score his touchdown since Week 8 on Sunday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Allen once again led the Chargers in receiving last Sunday with eight receptions (11 targets) for 98 yards. However, he only scored 9.8 fantasy points, snapping his two-game streak of at least 10 fantasy points scored.

In his last three games, Allen has dominated opposing defenses with 26 receptions (35 targets) for 279 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver will now go up against the Steelers, who will be without Minkah Fitzpatrick on defense. This season, the Steelers’ defense is giving up 23.3 fantasy points and 10 touchdowns to wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Chargers will be looking to get the ball to Allen on Sunday night, he’s a must-start until further notice.