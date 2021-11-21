Mike Williams start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is putting together a solid 2021 season, alongside teammate Keenan Allen. Williams will look to do some damage against Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Williams had a quiet performance last week against the Vikings, recording four receptions (six targets) for 33 yards. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver has not scored a touchdown since Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns, where he had eight receptions (16 targets) for 165 yards and two scores.

Last week, the former Clemson standout scored 3.3 fantasy points, which is not good enough to start. However, the good news is he should be due for a bounce back on Sunday night against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh’s defense will be without star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and they are allowing 10 touchdowns to receivers this season. With Allen demanding a lot of attention, it should give Williams a few one-on-one matchups on the outside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you have Williams on your team, he’s still worth a start, but only as a WR2/FLEX play in fantasy.