Jared Cook start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

There were times this season when it seemed like Jared Cook was going to be the steal of the offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers. With a pass-heavy offense and quarterback Justin Herbert, it only made sense that the veteran tight end would have a great season.

Unfortunately, Cook has fizzled out of the last three games. Even before that, he hasn’t had more than 50 yards receiving since Week 4. He has been targeted at least three times in every game this season so that’s a positive, but it isn’t enough to trust him for your fantasy lineups. Cook has become touchdown-dependent and with the other pass-catching weapons on the team, it is impossible to predict when he could find the endzone again.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Jared Cook

Cook is going to be taking on a banged-up Pittsburgh Steelers defense this week that is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing tight ends. Even with them dealing with a number of injuries, it isn’t enough that you should be looking at Cook for your fantasy lineup this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Cook.