Donald Parham start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham is one of my first trade targets whenever I fire up a new franchise on Madden because he is a 6 ft. 8 tight end that is a monster that computer defenses can’t handle.

Unfortunately for him, he hasn’t exactly started putting up video game numbers in real life. He hasn’t had more than three receptions in a game this season and hasn’t had more than 40 receiving yards. He has found the endzone three times which is a positive, but he does it so sporadically that he doesn’t have week-to-week fantasy value. The best news is that veteran Jared Cook could impart wisdom on Parham for the future, but it doesn’t look like he will be a roster spot this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Donald Parham

Parham is going to have to deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers defense this week that is giving up the 12th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. The Steelers are banged up on defense, but I don’t think they are missing enough pieces that would equate to a start for Parham.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Parham.