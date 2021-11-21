Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 looking to get their fourth straight win after a rough loss to the Titans in Week 7. Kansas City is getting starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire back off injured reserve, though it remains to be seen what his workload will look like.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire averaged 14.5 carries per game over the first four full contests he played. It’s hard to think he’ll immediately jump into that type of volume, especially with Darrel Williams proving to be a productive back in relief. It’s more likely the second-year rusher finds himself in a true timeshare as he eases back into game action.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Cowboys are a strong team against the run, and managers have no expectation of what Edwards-Helaire’s role will be like. Of the two Chiefs running backs, Edwards-Helaire appears to be the better starting option. However, if there’s a running back likely to get more volume than Edwards-Helaire available then managers should go that route.