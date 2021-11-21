Patrick Mahomes start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Well, I will be the first to admit that I was wrong. I looked at what Mahomes had done in the season and the struggles he had combined with a tough matchup and said that you shouldn’t start him in Week 10. He responded to that with a casual 400 yards passing and five touchdowns. Woof. Mahomes showed that you don’t need to be concerned about the Kansas City Chiefs offense and that they have just had some off weeks.

This was the second game this year that Mahomes has had five touchdowns and it looks like he will be able to use that momentum to continue playing well in the team’s Week 11 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Cowboys defense is giving up middle-of-the-pack numbers per game to opposing quarterbacks and rank 16th overall. While this matchup doesn’t jump off the page, Mahomes has shown that he can pull a huge performance out of nowhere and this one figures to be high-scoring. I would trust Mahomes this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Mahomes.