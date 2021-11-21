Darrel Williams start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to parlay their strong Week 10 performance into another big outing in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Chiefs are getting Clyde Edwards-Helaire back off injured reserve, clouding Darrel Williams’ fantasy football outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams

Williams did well in relief of Edwards-Helaire, averaging 13.8 carries and 4.8 receptions per game. He was productive in Kansas City’s offense, although he only found the endzone three times in five games. There’s no telling what the workload for Williams will be like with Edwards-Helaire back but Andy Reid did say the second-year running back out of LSU looked good in practice.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Cowboys are ninth for opponent rushing yards allowed per game, meaning this is a tough defense to move the ball on the ground against. Williams is likely to split his workload with Edwards-Helaire, so it’s best to sit the running back this week.