Darrel Williams start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Darrel Williams ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs Week 11 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

By DKNation Staff
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Running back Darrel Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs runs against outside linebacker Cory Littleton #42 of the Las Vegas Raiders during their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 41-14.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to parlay their strong Week 10 performance into another big outing in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Chiefs are getting Clyde Edwards-Helaire back off injured reserve, clouding Darrel Williams’ fantasy football outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams

Williams did well in relief of Edwards-Helaire, averaging 13.8 carries and 4.8 receptions per game. He was productive in Kansas City’s offense, although he only found the endzone three times in five games. There’s no telling what the workload for Williams will be like with Edwards-Helaire back but Andy Reid did say the second-year running back out of LSU looked good in practice.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Cowboys are ninth for opponent rushing yards allowed per game, meaning this is a tough defense to move the ball on the ground against. Williams is likely to split his workload with Edwards-Helaire, so it’s best to sit the running back this week.

