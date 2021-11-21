Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ranks third on the Kansas City Chiefs in a number of receiving categories, but there is still quite the gap between him and teammates Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Hardman is a complementary piece to this offense at best. In 10 games, he has 40 receptions on 56 targets for 399 yards and a touchdown. Also, ESPN says that he only has one fumble lost, but I swear this dude puts the ball on the ground more than any receiver I watch and it just always gets called back by some penalty. Rant over.

Anyway, Hardman doesn’t really have week-to-week fantasy value. He hasn’t had more than 27 yards receiving in his last two games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Hardman is going to have to deal with the Dallas Cowboys secondary this week and they are giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. It is a good matchup, and he should have a decent output, but with his being the third option at best in the receiving game, I wouldn’t trust him for Week 11.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Hardman.