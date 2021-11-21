 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notre Dame rises, Oregon falls ahead in Week 13 AP Poll

We take a look at the Week 13 AP Poll and breakdown the biggest movements in the rankings.

By TeddyRicketson
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

As we head into rivalry week the newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

There were some blowouts this week as Cincinnati, Michigan, and Notre Dame all rolled to big wins. But Cincinnati fell to No. 4, while Michigan rose to No. 6, and Notre Dame to No. 5. Ohio State toppled Michigan State, 56-7 causing the Buckeyes to rise to No. 2 and overtake Alabama, while the Spartans fell to No. 12. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, both Wisconsin and Iowa came away with wins and find themselves firmly at No. 18 and No. 17. Oklahoma State, Baylor and Oklahoma all came away with important Big 12 conference wins which earned them the No. 7, No. 9 and No. 10 spots in the new poll. Despite a nail-biter ending, the UTSA Roadrunners remained undefeated at 11-0 and stayed at No. 15 this week.

Down goes Oregon as the former No. 4 Ducks fall to former No. 23 Utah causing them to fall to No. 11 and the Utes to rise from No. 24 to No. 16. Wake Forest took their first official ACC conference loss to Clemson causing the Demon Deacons to fall eight spots to No. 21. Arkansas had been No. 21 before falling to Alabama in a close game, but the Razorbacks are remain the last team in the poll despite being the only ranked school with four losses.

Here is the complete AP Poll for Week 13 of 2021 College Football:

AP Poll Week 13

Ranking Team Last Week Points (1st)
1 Georgia 1 1,550 (62)
2 Ohio State 5 1,434
3 Alabama 2 1,423
4 Cincinnati 3 1,416
5 Notre Dame 6 1,262
6 Michigan 8 1,246
7 Oklahoma State 9 1,209
8 Ole Miss 10 1,060
9 Baylor 11 1,046
10 Oklahoma 12 1,001
11 Oregon 4 849
12 Michigan State 7 778
13 Brigham Young 14 771
14 Texas A&M 16 628
15 UTSA 15 583
16 Utah 24 561
17 Iowa 18 538
18 Wisconsin 19 517
19 Houston 17 516
20 Pittsburgh 20 445
21 Wake Forest 13 344
22 San Diego State 23 273
23 LouisianaLafayette 22 246
24 North Carolina State 25 141
25 Arkansas 21 105

