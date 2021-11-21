Notre Dame rises, Oregon falls ahead in Week 13 AP Poll

As we head into rivalry week the newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

There were some blowouts this week as Cincinnati, Michigan, and Notre Dame all rolled to big wins. But Cincinnati fell to No. 4, while Michigan rose to No. 6, and Notre Dame to No. 5. Ohio State toppled Michigan State, 56-7 causing the Buckeyes to rise to No. 2 and overtake Alabama, while the Spartans fell to No. 12. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, both Wisconsin and Iowa came away with wins and find themselves firmly at No. 18 and No. 17. Oklahoma State, Baylor and Oklahoma all came away with important Big 12 conference wins which earned them the No. 7, No. 9 and No. 10 spots in the new poll. Despite a nail-biter ending, the UTSA Roadrunners remained undefeated at 11-0 and stayed at No. 15 this week.

Down goes Oregon as the former No. 4 Ducks fall to former No. 23 Utah causing them to fall to No. 11 and the Utes to rise from No. 24 to No. 16. Wake Forest took their first official ACC conference loss to Clemson causing the Demon Deacons to fall eight spots to No. 21. Arkansas had been No. 21 before falling to Alabama in a close game, but the Razorbacks are remain the last team in the poll despite being the only ranked school with four losses.

Here is the complete AP Poll for Week 13 of 2021 College Football: