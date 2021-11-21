Opening odds for Week 13 of the college football season

Here are the opening lines for Week 13 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.
No. 1 Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Point spread: Georgia -34
Point total: 54.5
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Michigan
Point spread: Ohio State -7
Point total: 60
No. 3 Alabama vs. Auburn
Point spread: Alabama -21
Point total: 51.5
No. 4 Cincinnati vs. East Carolina
Point spread: Cincinnati -14
Point total: 58.5
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. Stanford
Point spread: Notre Dame -16
Point total: 50.5
No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State
Point spread: Oklahoma State -3
Point total: 50.5
No. 8 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State
Point spread: Mississippi State -2.5
Point total: 61
Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Baylor
Point spread: Baylor -13
Point total: 52.5
Oregon State vs. No. 11 Oregon
Point spread: Oregon -9
Point total: 68.5
Penn State vs. No. 12 Michigan State
Point spread: Penn State -1
Point total: 53.5
No. 13 BYU vs. USC
Point spread: BYU -6
Point total: 65.5
No. 14 Texas A&M vs. LSU
Point spread: A&M -7
Point total: 45.5
No. 15 UTSA vs. North Texas
Point spread: UTSA -11.5
Point total: 63.5
Colorado vs. No. 16 Utah
Point spread: Utah -24
Point total: 52.5
No. 17 Iowa vs. Nebraska
Point spread: Nebraska -2.5
Point total: 44.5
No. 18 Wisconsin vs. Minnesota
Point spread: Wisconsin -7
Point total: 37.5
No. 19 Houston vs. UConn
Point spread: Houston -32.5
Point total: 57
No. 20 Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse
Point spread: Pitt -11
Point total: 56.5
No. 21 Wake Forest vs. Boston College
Point spread: Wake -5
Point total: 64.5
Boise State vs. No. 22 San Diego State
Point spread: Boise -3
Point total: 44.5
North Carolina vs. No. 24 NC State
Point spread: NC State -7
Point total: 63.5
Missouri vs. No. 25 Arkansas
Point spread: Arkansas -15
Point total: 52.5
