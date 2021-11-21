 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for Week 13 of the college football season

We’ve got an early look at Week 13 point spreads for the biggest games in college football.

By TeddyRicketson
Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half \H| at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.&nbsp; Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the opening lines for Week 13 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.

No. 1 Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Point spread: Georgia -34
Point total: 54.5

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Michigan

Point spread: Ohio State -7
Point total: 60

No. 3 Alabama vs. Auburn

Point spread: Alabama -21
Point total: 51.5

No. 4 Cincinnati vs. East Carolina

Point spread: Cincinnati -14
Point total: 58.5

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Point spread: Notre Dame -16
Point total: 50.5

No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State

Point spread: Oklahoma State -3
Point total: 50.5

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Point spread: Mississippi State -2.5
Point total: 61

Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Baylor

Point spread: Baylor -13
Point total: 52.5

Oregon State vs. No. 11 Oregon

Point spread: Oregon -9
Point total: 68.5

Penn State vs. No. 12 Michigan State

Point spread: Penn State -1
Point total: 53.5

No. 13 BYU vs. USC

Point spread: BYU -6
Point total: 65.5

No. 14 Texas A&M vs. LSU

Point spread: A&M -7
Point total: 45.5

No. 15 UTSA vs. North Texas

Point spread: UTSA -11.5
Point total: 63.5

Colorado vs. No. 16 Utah

Point spread: Utah -24
Point total: 52.5

No. 17 Iowa vs. Nebraska

Point spread: Nebraska -2.5
Point total: 44.5

No. 18 Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

Point spread: Wisconsin -7
Point total: 37.5

No. 19 Houston vs. UConn

Point spread: Houston -32.5
Point total: 57

No. 20 Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

Point spread: Pitt -11
Point total: 56.5

No. 21 Wake Forest vs. Boston College

Point spread: Wake -5
Point total: 64.5

Boise State vs. No. 22 San Diego State

Point spread: Boise -3
Point total: 44.5

North Carolina vs. No. 24 NC State

Point spread: NC State -7
Point total: 63.5

Missouri vs. No. 25 Arkansas

Point spread: Arkansas -15
Point total: 52.5

