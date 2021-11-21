Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State odds heading into game week

The Egg Bowl this year has bowl game positioning and bragging rights on the line as the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs face off at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi on Thursday, November 25th at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) didn’t necessarily have a “tune-up” game against Vanderbilt, but...it was a tune-up game as they easily rolled to a 31-17 victory, in spite of their horrible helmets. Matt Corral was basically practicing for his upcoming game as he threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns with an interception in the win.

The Bulldogs (7-4, 4-3 SEC) did have a legitimate tune-up game against the Tennessee State Tigers and they won 55-10. Quarterback Will Rogers easily put up his 391 yards passing and five touchdowns and then got some rest in the fourth quarter ahead of this week’s contest.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: MSU -2.5

Total: 61

