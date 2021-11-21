Iowa vs. Nebraska odds heading into game week

The Heroes Game comes to you live from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska as the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, November 26th at 1:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on the Big Ten Network.

The Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) are coming off a 33-23 victory over Illinois. It was the Tyler Goodson game as the running back literally carried the offense with 27 rushes for 132 yards. Defense and special teams were on display for the Hawkeyes as they kicked four field goals, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had a pick-six in the game.

The Cornhuskers (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) may have extended head coach Scott Frost’s contract, but they have lost five-straight games, with the most recent being a seven-point loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. The wide receiver tandem of Austin Allen and Samori Toure combined for 14 receptions, 256 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Nebraska -3

Total: 44.5

