Boise State vs. San Diego State odds heading into game week

It’s a battle of the Mountain West conference’s division leaders as the Boise State Broncos face the San Diego State Aztecs at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, November 26th at 12:00 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

The Broncos (7-4, 5-2 Mountain West) are coming off a 37-0 shutout win against the New Mexico Lobos in which they returned two blocked punts for touchdowns. For the offense, sophomore running back George Holani had his third straight 100-plus yard rushing performance with 14 carries for 114 yards.

The Aztecs (10-1, 6-1 Mountain West) won a close game against the UNLV Revels, 28-20 cementing the victory with a touchdown with 3:33 left in the game. Quarterback Lucas Johnson had 192 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the win.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Boise State -2

Total: 44.5

