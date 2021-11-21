 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boise State vs. San Diego State odds heading into game week

The Boise State Broncos take on the San Diego State Aztecs in an important Mountain West matchup.

By TeddyRicketson
Boise State Broncos running back George Holani (24) runs for a gain during first half action versus the Wyoming Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a battle of the Mountain West conference’s division leaders as the Boise State Broncos face the San Diego State Aztecs at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, November 26th at 12:00 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

The Broncos (7-4, 5-2 Mountain West) are coming off a 37-0 shutout win against the New Mexico Lobos in which they returned two blocked punts for touchdowns. For the offense, sophomore running back George Holani had his third straight 100-plus yard rushing performance with 14 carries for 114 yards.

The Aztecs (10-1, 6-1 Mountain West) won a close game against the UNLV Revels, 28-20 cementing the victory with a touchdown with 3:33 left in the game. Quarterback Lucas Johnson had 192 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the win.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Boise State -2
Total: 44.5

