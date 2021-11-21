USF vs. UCF odds heading into game week

The regional Florida battle for supremacy (name patent pending by me) comes to you from the Bounce House in Orlando, Florida as the USF Bulls take on the UCF Golden Knights on Friday, November 26 at 3:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Bulls (2-9, 1-6 American) have lost four straight games with the most recent being a 45-14 loss to the Tulane Green Wave. The bright spot on offense was running back Kel Joiner Jr. that had 15 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The Golden Knights (7-4, 4-3 American) dominated the UConn Huskies who at this point have to be happy it is basketball season. For the Knights offense, sophomore running back Johnny Richardson had 14 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown on the ground and had another receiving 17-yard touchdown.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Central Florida -17

Total: 62.5

