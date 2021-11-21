 clock menu more-arrow no yes

North Carolina vs. NC State odds heading into game week

The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the NC State Wolfpack in the team’s final regular season game of the year.

North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) throws a pass prior the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh, North Carolina from Carter-Finley Stadium on Friday, November 26th at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Tar Heels (6-5, 3-4 ACC) got a much-needed win against Wofford last week, 34-14 as they did it without starting quarterback Sam Howell who missed the game due to an upper-body injury. Running back British Brooks carried the offense with seven rushing attempts for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The Wolfpack (8-3, 5-3 ACC) also rebounded with a win last week, but theirs was a 41-17 win over Syracuse. Quarterback Devin Leary had 303 yards passing and two touchdowns in the game.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: NC State -7
Total: 63.5

