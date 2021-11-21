North Carolina vs. NC State odds heading into game week

The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh, North Carolina from Carter-Finley Stadium on Friday, November 26th at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Tar Heels (6-5, 3-4 ACC) got a much-needed win against Wofford last week, 34-14 as they did it without starting quarterback Sam Howell who missed the game due to an upper-body injury. Running back British Brooks carried the offense with seven rushing attempts for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The Wolfpack (8-3, 5-3 ACC) also rebounded with a win last week, but theirs was a 41-17 win over Syracuse. Quarterback Devin Leary had 303 yards passing and two touchdowns in the game.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: NC State -7

Total: 63.5

