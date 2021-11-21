Cincinnati vs. East Carolina odds heading into game week

The Cincinnati Bearcats look to make their final push into the CFP standings as they take on the East Carolina Pirates in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina on Friday, November 26th at 3:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Bearcats (11-0, 7-0 American) remained undefeated with a blowout win against SMU last week, 48-14. Quarterback Desmond Ridder gave NFL scouts more to think about with 274 passing yards and three touchdowns while adding three carries for 46 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

The Pirates (7-4, 5-2 American) are on a four-game win streak as they won a close game against Navy, 38-35. Quarterback Holton Ahlers threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Cincinnati -13.5

Total: 58.5

