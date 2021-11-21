Missouri vs. Arkansas odds heading into game week

The Battle Line Rivalry is re-ignited this year from War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas as the Missouri Tigers face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday, November 26th at 3:30 (ET). The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

The Tigers (6-5, 3-4 SEC) are on a two-game win streak as they are coming off an overtime win against the Florida Gators. Senior running back Tyler Badie is sure going to be missed by the Tigers as he has 354 rushing yards and two touchdowns over the last two games.

The Razorbacks (7-4, 3-4 SEC) game up just short in their upset bid against Alabama, as they fell 42-35. Junior wide receiver Treylon Burks added to his highlight reel with eight receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Arkansas -15

Total: 62.5

