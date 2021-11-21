Texas A&M vs. LSU odds heading into game week

The Texas A&M Aggies go on the road to face the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, November 27th at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Aggies (8-3, 4-3 SEC) are back in the win column as they got their tune-up victory against Praire View A&M, 52-3. Freshman wide receiver Moose Muhammad III played in his second career game and he had five receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) got off their three-game losing streak with a 27-14 win over UL Monroe. Freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers had four receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Texas A&M -6

Total: 45.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.