Arizona vs. Arizona State odds heading into game week

The oldest rivalry game in the American West is renewed as the Arizona Wildcats face the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe, AZ on Saturday, November 27th at 4:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona did get their 10-3 win over Cal on November 6th to avoid the shutout this season, but otherwise it’s been a disaster in the southern part of the state. A 44-18 loss at middling Washington State on Friday night was the latest humiliation for a complete rebuild happening under Jedd Fisch. But you’ve got to take the losses before you can get to the wins, and it’s likely the Wildcats keep it closer than last year’s 70-7 debacle.

Arizona State might need a new coach of their own if Herm Edwards decides to retire or the university considers moving on. ASU is 7-4, but trending in the wrong direction after a 24-10 loss last night to Oregon State in Corvallis. Amongst the favorites to win the Pac-12 South this season, the swoon might be salvaged with another impressive victory over their hated rival.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Arizona State -20.5

Total: 50.5

