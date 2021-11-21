 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee odds heading into game week

The Vanderbilt Commodores try to end their season on a high note against the Tennessee Volunteers.

By TeddyRicketson
Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) on the run play in the NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and South Alabama Jaguars in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Vanderbilt Commodores look to get their first conference win of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, November 27th at 3:45 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on SEC Network.

The Commodores (2-9, 0-7 SEC) have lost six straight games which doesn’t inspire much confidence in this game. Last week, against Ole Miss they lost 31-17. Senior wide receiver Chris Pierce Jr. had 10 receptions for 113 yards.

The Volunteers (6-5, 3-4 SEC) got back into the win column against South Alabama with a dominant 60-14 win. Sophomore running back Jabari Small had 11 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Tennessee -31
Total: 65

