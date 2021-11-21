 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Alabama vs. Auburn odds heading into Iron Bowl game week

The Iron Bowl is back as the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Auburn Tigers in an SEC matchup.

By TeddyRicketson
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) carries the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The Iron Bowl is back as the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Auburn Tigers from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama on Saturday, November 27th at 3:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

The Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-1 SEC) survived a close game against Arkansas last week as they won 42-35. Quarterback Bryce Young was his usual impressive self as he threw for 559 yards and five touchdowns. There was a missing poster for defense found after the game.

The Tigers (6-5, 3-4 SEC) have lost three straight games with the most recent being a stunning 2-17 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Running back Tank Bigsby (top-5 coolest name in college football) had 22 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Alabama -21
Total: 51.5

