Alabama vs. Auburn odds heading into Iron Bowl game week

The Iron Bowl is back as the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Auburn Tigers from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama on Saturday, November 27th at 3:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

The Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-1 SEC) survived a close game against Arkansas last week as they won 42-35. Quarterback Bryce Young was his usual impressive self as he threw for 559 yards and five touchdowns. There was a missing poster for defense found after the game.

The Tigers (6-5, 3-4 SEC) have lost three straight games with the most recent being a stunning 2-17 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Running back Tank Bigsby (top-5 coolest name in college football) had 22 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Alabama -21

Total: 51.5

