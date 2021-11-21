Indiana vs. Purdue odds heading into game week

The Old Oaken Bucket is on the line as the Indiana Hoosiers face the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette, IN on Saturday, November 27th at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on FS1.

After a dream season in 2020, injuries and attrition are why Indiana is just 2-9 so far. Going from the Outback Bowl to this is a free fall, but head coach Tom Allen understands that the challenge of playing in one of college football’s toughest conferences makes sustainable winning in Bloomington a challenge.

Purdue has played the giant killer this entire season, knocking off Iowa and Michigan State to end their undefeated runs by multiple scores. At 7-4 it’s been a roller coaster ride, but their ceiling under Jeff Brohm is as high as any team outside of the Top 10 in college football.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Purdue -15

Total: 50.5

