Hawai’i vs. Wyoming odds heading into game week

One of the less logical and more fun trophy games in college football is this Saturday as the Hawai’i Warriors face the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie, WY on Saturday, November 27th at 3:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on Spectrum PPV on the Islands, and on streaming apps likely to be announced later as well.

The Bows are 5-7, and might have a stronger case for a bowl game with a win here. A 50-45 win over Colorado State yesterday helped to heal the wound of a bad 27-13 loss to UNLV the week prior. The team has commuted back-and-forth from Honolulu every other week since the start of the season, and this is their seventh, final, and longest trip.

The Cowboys are already bowl eligible at 6-5, and can avoid being one of the 6-6 teams cut from postseason with a victory. An impressive 44-17 victory at Utah State is the peak of a nice midseason climb for Wyoming, who should be in the mix for a Mountain West title run in 2022.

Opening Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wyoming -9.5

Total: 46.5

