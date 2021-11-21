Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds heading into game week

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is back (chillax it’s the name of the rivalry) as the Georgia Bulldogs look to remain undefeated as they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets from Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, November 27th at 12 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC) performed as they should’ve in their tune-up game against Charleston Southern, winning the game 56-7. They had four different quarterbacks get some action in this one, but it was Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels leading the way as they combined for 182 yards passing and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

The Yellow Jackets (3-8, 2-6 ACC) have lost five straight games after starting their season 3-3 and their most recent loss was a blowout against Notre Dame, 55-0. Not much to speak of in the ways of offense in that game for the Yellow Jackets as running back Jahmyr Gibbs has the best performance of the day with his 12 carries for 58 yards rushing.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Georgia -35

Total: 54.5

