Ohio State vs. Michigan odds heading into game week

“The Game” is the name used for when the Ohio State Buckeyes face the Michigan Wolverines, but this year it feels bigger than that as the teams enter with not only a Big Ten title game opportunity, but they are playing for a likely college football playoff berth. Kickoff on Saturday, November 27th is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

The Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) took down the former No. 7 Michigan State Spartans with ease, 56-7 in last week’s game. If you didn’t think that freshman quarterback CJ Stroud belonged in the Heisman conversation, you do now as he completed 32 of 35 passes for 432 yards and six touchdowns in the blowout victory.

The Wolverines (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) rolled to a conference victory over their own taking down the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18. It was freshman running back Donovan Edwards that couldn’t be stopped as he had 10 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown and prior to this game, he had only had two receptions all season.

Lookahead line from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -6.5

Total: TBD

This line is a lookahead line. The re-opened DK line will arrive later today. In the meantime, sportsbooks are starting to re-open this game at Ohio State -7.5.

