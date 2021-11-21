Wisconsin vs. Minnesota odds heading into game week

The Axe Game is back as the Wisconsin Badgers face the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, November 27th at 4:00 p.m. (ET). The TV channel is still to be determined.

The Badgers (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) have won seven straight games with their most recent being against Nebraska, 35-28. Braelon Allen put on a rushing clinic in the win with 22 carries for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

The Golden Gophers (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) got back into the win column against Indiana with a 35-14 win. Running back Ky Thomas had 26 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Wisconsin -6.5

Total: 37.5

