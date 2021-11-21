Clemson vs. South Carolina odds heading into game week

A rivalry where the dislike runs deep is renewed this weekend as the Clemson Tigers face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, SC on Saturday, November 27th at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on SEC Network.

Clemson has fallen from the elite of college football for at least one season, and are lucky to have an 8-3 record. The Tigers will still be significant favorites over their rival, whom they’ve vanquished annually since 2014, though no game was played last year due to Covid-19.

South Carolina has shown progress as part of first-year coach Shane Beamer’s rebuild, and the Gamecocks are bowl eligible already. A win over ranked Auburn yesterday knocked the Tigers from the AP Poll this afternoon, and a good performance against their arch-nemesis should help build some momentum in recruiting as we get closer to Early Signing Day.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Clemson -12.5

Total: 42.5

