Clemson vs. South Carolina odds heading into game week

The Palmetto Bowl might be closer than usual this year.

By Collin Sherwin
Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers, center, celebrates with players after defeating the Connecticut Huskies during their game at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

A rivalry where the dislike runs deep is renewed this weekend as the Clemson Tigers face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, SC on Saturday, November 27th at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on SEC Network.

Clemson has fallen from the elite of college football for at least one season, and are lucky to have an 8-3 record. The Tigers will still be significant favorites over their rival, whom they’ve vanquished annually since 2014, though no game was played last year due to Covid-19.

South Carolina has shown progress as part of first-year coach Shane Beamer’s rebuild, and the Gamecocks are bowl eligible already. A win over ranked Auburn yesterday knocked the Tigers from the AP Poll this afternoon, and a good performance against their arch-nemesis should help build some momentum in recruiting as we get closer to Early Signing Day.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Clemson -12.5
Total: 42.5

