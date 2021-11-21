 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State odds heading into game week

Bedlam is back as the Oklahoma Sooners go on the road to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big 12 conference game.

By TeddyRicketson
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson (19) in the first half at Jones AT&amp;amp;T Stadium. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Bedlam is back and there is a lot on the line as the Oklahoma Sooners travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, November 27th at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) got back into the win column against Iowa State last week in a close game, 28-21. Running back Kennedy Brooks stepped up for the Sooners as he carried the ball 17 times for 115 yards in the win.

The Cowboys (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) have won four-straight games with their most recent being a shutout victory against Texas Tech, 23-0. Senior wide receiver Tay Martin had one of his best games of the year with seven receptions for 130 yards.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oklahoma State -4
Total: 50.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

