Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State odds heading into game week

Bedlam is back and there is a lot on the line as the Oklahoma Sooners travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, November 27th at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) got back into the win column against Iowa State last week in a close game, 28-21. Running back Kennedy Brooks stepped up for the Sooners as he carried the ball 17 times for 115 yards in the win.

The Cowboys (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) have won four-straight games with their most recent being a shutout victory against Texas Tech, 23-0. Senior wide receiver Tay Martin had one of his best games of the year with seven receptions for 130 yards.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oklahoma State -4

Total: 50.5

