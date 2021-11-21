Oregon State vs. Oregon odds heading into game week

The Oregon State Beavers look to take down the Oregon Ducks as the Civil War returns from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, November 27th at 3:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Beavers (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) are on a two-game win streak and are coming off a 24-10 win against Arizona State. Running back B.J. Baylor ran the ball 20 times for 150 yards in the victory.

The Ducks (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) were stunned on the road by Utah as they went down 38-7, effectively ending their CFP hopes. Anthony Brown couldn’t really figure out the defense as he threw for only 231 yards and one touchdown.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oregon -7

Total: 68.5

