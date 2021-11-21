 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BYU vs. USC odds heading into game week

The BYU Cougars go on the road to take on the USC Trojans in a non-conference matchup.

By TeddyRicketson
Brigham Young Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) and defensive lineman Uriah Leiataua (58) get together after their win over the Idaho State Bengals for senior day at LaVell Edwards Stadium Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The BYU Cougars look to end their regular season on a high note as they hit the road to take on the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 27th at 10:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Cougars (9-2 Independent) have won four-straight games with the most recent being a 34-17 win over Georgia Southern. Sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier carried the ball 25 times for 136 yards and a touchdown.

The Trojans (4-6, 3-5 Pac-12) came off a surprise off-week with their postponed game against Cal and got blown out by UCLA, 62-33. Sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. had seven receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: BYU -8
Total: 65.5

