BYU vs. USC odds heading into game week

The BYU Cougars look to end their regular season on a high note as they hit the road to take on the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 27th at 10:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Cougars (9-2 Independent) have won four-straight games with the most recent being a 34-17 win over Georgia Southern. Sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier carried the ball 25 times for 136 yards and a touchdown.

The Trojans (4-6, 3-5 Pac-12) came off a surprise off-week with their postponed game against Cal and got blown out by UCLA, 62-33. Sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. had seven receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: BYU -8

Total: 65.5

