Notre Dame vs. Stanford odds heading into game week

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish look to put the finishing touches on their regular season against the Stanford Cardinals from Stanford Stadium on Saturday, November 27th at 8:00 p.m. (ET). The TV channel for the game is still TBD.

The Fighting Irish (10-1 Independent) have won six straight games with the most recent being a dominant win over Georgia Tech, 55-0. While Jack Coan and Kyren Williams had good games, it was the defense that stepped up for the Irish. They had a 43-yard pick-six and a 70-yard scoop-six in the win.

The Cardinals (3-8, 2-7 Pac-12) have lost six straight games with the most recent being a 41-11 blowout loss to Cal. Not much went well for the Cardinals as quarterback Tanner McKee had 239 yards passing with two inceptions, but couldn’t find the endzone.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Notre Dame -16.5

Total: 50.5

