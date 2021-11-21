 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pitt vs. Syracuse odds heading into game week

The Pittsburgh Panthers take on the Syracuse Orange in an ACC matchup this weekend.

By TeddyRicketson
Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) reacts on he sidelines after running back Israel Abanikanda (not pictured) returned a kick-off for a ninety-eight yard touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers look to cap their regular season off with a win against the Syracuse Orange from the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York on Saturday, November 27th at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ACC Network.

The Panthers (9-2, 6-1 ACC) took care of business against Virginia with a 48-38 win which was their third win in a row. Quarterback Kenny Pickett kept his name in the Heisman conversation throwing for 340 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions.

The Orange (5-6, 2-5 ACC) are on a two-game losing streak with their most recent loss coming against the NC State Wolfpack, 41-17. Freshman running back Sean Tucker had 13 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Pitt -11
Total: 56.5

