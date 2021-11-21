Pitt vs. Syracuse odds heading into game week

The Pittsburgh Panthers look to cap their regular season off with a win against the Syracuse Orange from the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York on Saturday, November 27th at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ACC Network.

The Panthers (9-2, 6-1 ACC) took care of business against Virginia with a 48-38 win which was their third win in a row. Quarterback Kenny Pickett kept his name in the Heisman conversation throwing for 340 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions.

The Orange (5-6, 2-5 ACC) are on a two-game losing streak with their most recent loss coming against the NC State Wolfpack, 41-17. Freshman running back Sean Tucker had 13 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Pitt -11

Total: 56.5

