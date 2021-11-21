Penn State vs. Michigan State odds heading into game week

The Penn State Nittany Lions face the Michigan State Spartans in an important Big Ten conference matchup from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on Saturday, November 27th at 3:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Nittany Lions (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) returned to the win column with a shutout win over Rutgers, 28-0. Starting quarterback Sean Clifford had an apparent injury so it was backup Christian Veilleux that made his debut with the team as he threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

The Spartans (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) had an embarrassing loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes that just showed the distance between the two teams on all levels in a 56-7 loss. Not much went well for the Spartans in this one as quarterback Payton Thorne threw for only 158 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Penn State -1

Total: 53.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.