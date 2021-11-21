 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia odds heading into game week

The Commonwealth Cup sees two teams heading in opposite directions, one without a permanent head coach.

By Collin Sherwin
Defensive lineman Vinny Mihota of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates with the Commonwealth Cup following the victory against the Virginia Cavaliers at Lane Stadium on November 23, 2018 in Blacksburg, Virginia. Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

The Commonwealth Cup is on the line as the Virginia Tech Hokies face the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, November 27th at 3:45 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ACC Network.

VPI fired head coach Justin Fuente last week, but with jobs such as Florida, LSU, and several other top-tier openings available, it might be a bit before they make a hire. The Hokies will be playing for bowl eligibility in this one, as they sit at 5-6 after a 38-26 loss to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.

Virginia finally got starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong back yesterday against Pitt, but still lost 48-38 to end any chance at the ACC Championship Game. The Hoos are 6-5 and heading to postseason, and keeping their hated rival at home in December will be plenty of incentive in this one.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Virginia -8
Total: 63.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation