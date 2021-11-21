Virginia Tech vs. Virginia odds heading into game week

The Commonwealth Cup is on the line as the Virginia Tech Hokies face the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, November 27th at 3:45 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ACC Network.

VPI fired head coach Justin Fuente last week, but with jobs such as Florida, LSU, and several other top-tier openings available, it might be a bit before they make a hire. The Hokies will be playing for bowl eligibility in this one, as they sit at 5-6 after a 38-26 loss to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.

Virginia finally got starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong back yesterday against Pitt, but still lost 48-38 to end any chance at the ACC Championship Game. The Hoos are 6-5 and heading to postseason, and keeping their hated rival at home in December will be plenty of incentive in this one.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Virginia -8

Total: 63.5

