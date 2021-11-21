Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson heads into Week 11 leading the team in receptions, targets and receiving yards and he is second on the team for receiving touchdowns. He has played in eight games so far this season and he has 52 receptions on 82 targets for 613 total yards and three touchdowns.

In his last game, he caught seven of his 13 targets for 83 yards. He has seen double-digit targets in six of his eight games and even if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t under center for the team, he still gets highly targeted from the backup Mason Rudolph. His usage in the receiving game is hard to come by.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

The Steelers have a tough matchup this week in the Los Angeles Chargers as they are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This does limit Johnson’s upside, but his usage keeps him fantasy relevant this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Johnson this week.