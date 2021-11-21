 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kyler Murray start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Kyler Murray ahead of the Arizona Cardinals Week 11 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

By TeddyRicketson
Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable to play in the Arizona Cardinals Week 11 game after missing the last two games with an ankle injury and is a game-time decision yet again. Murray hasn’t played in the team’s previous two games and he would be missing his best receiver as DeAndre Hopkins has already been ruled out.

One of Murray’s best assets is his ability to create plays on the ground and so if he is active expect him to feel confident that he will still be able to do that. Murray’s last game that he played in saw him have 274 passing yards with two interceptions and zero touchdowns. This was only his second game of the season where he didn’t have a passing touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

If active, Murray will take on the Seattle Seahawks defense that is giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. While Murray’s ceiling is lower without Hopkins and being banged up, he is still one of the best at creating plays out of nothing so he still has value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Murray if he is active.

