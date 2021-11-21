 clock menu more-arrow no yes

James Conner start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of James Conner ahead of the Arizona Cardinals Week 11 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

By TeddyRicketson
Running back James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals scores on a 11-yard rushing touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

With running back Chase Edmonds still on IR, James Conner has proven why the Arizona Cardinals took the chance on him in free agency last offseason. Conner has looked like he hasn’t missed a step as the lead back and has posted seven total touchdowns in his last four games. Most recently, he ran the ball 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown while catching three of his four targets for an additional 25 yards.

With his teammates struggling to stay on the field due to injuries, Conner has been a stable piece of this offense for the majority of the season. Conner has either a touchdown or at least 71 yards rushing in eight straight games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

This week, Conner is going to be running against the Seattle Seahawks defense that is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Conner has been on a tear and whether or not quarterback Kyler Murray returns under center this week, they are still going to lean on Conner.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Conner.

