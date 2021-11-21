AJ Green start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are going to be without DeAndre Hopkins for their Week 11 game so they are going to be looking for someone to pick up the slack from their receiving corps. Unfortunately, wide receiver AJ Green hasn’t done much recently to make it seem like he can be trusted to make up the ground.

In his last game, he had one reception on five targets for a total of four yards. On the year, he ranks third on the team in targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, and fourth in receptions.

Green has decent chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray if he is back under center, but it is going to be hard to forget when the controller playing as Green died in the endzone causing him to just sit there and completely miss on a potential game-winning reception in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

Green gets to take on the defense of the Seattle Seahawks this week. They are giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Murray being banged up along with Green’s lack of production and a tough matchup mean that he is going to need to remain on your bench this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Green.