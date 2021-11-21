Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore of the Arizona Cardinals has been moving and grooving through his first season, continuing to improve on a weekly basis. Unfortunately, last week he had his second-worst performance of his whole season. He brought in only two of his four targets for a whopping 10 yards.

Before that, he had had at least 16 yards receiving in every game this year other than one. Sure, starting quarterback Kyler Murray missed the game, but it is still concerning that Moore got stalled that much.

Even so, he still ranks second on the team in receptions and fourth in receiving yards. In Week 11, he and the Cardinals have a divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

The Seahawks defense is giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Starting wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is going to miss this game, which should open the door for Moore, but his lack of usage in the last game is a concern.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Moore this week.